Samad Seyidov: "Strengthening of military ties between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia is a message to the whole world"

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Strengthening of military ties between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia is very important. This is a message to the whole world," Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov said at today's meeting of the committee, Report informs.

Seyidov noted that these relations are developing at a high level not only in the economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, but also in the military sphere.