​Samad Seyidov: PACE mission's statement reflects reality

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The statement of mission of the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) on the results of the observation of elections in Azerbaijan reflects reality."

Report was informed by Azerbaijani deputy Samad Seyidov.

According to him, the most important thing is that ""Voters in Azerbaijan can democratically and freely express their positions."

The PACE mission presented its assessment of observation of elections in Azerbaijan today at a press conference in Baku. A more complete report on the observation of the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be discussed at a meeting of the PACE Standing Committee in Sofia, Bulgaria on 27 November.