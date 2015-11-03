 Top
    ​Samad Seyidov: I'll take necessary steps regarding my rector post after Constitutional Court's decision

    This can be discussed only after the court decision

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ A member of the ruling party Yeni Azerbaijan and deputy from the fourth Khatai election district №36 re-elected at the last parliamentary elections on November 1, rector of Azerbaijan University of Languages Samad Seyidov expressed his attitude to the question of whether he would write a letter of resignation from the post of the rector.

    In his statement to Report, Seyidov said that he was waiting for the approval of the election results: "Now I can't say anything, so the Constitutional Court must approve the results of the elections to the parliament. I will make a decision after the approval of the Constitutional Court of the deputies' mandates. This can be discussed only after the court decision".

    YAP set a condition before rectors who ran for office in the parliamentary elections to choose one post from the two.

    7 YAP-member rectors were elected deputies in 2010 parliamentary elections.

