Samad Seyidov: Composition of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE changes in rotation order

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Composition of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has been changed in the order of rotation".

Report informs, said Samad Seyidov, Head of Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties.

He added that the Azerbaijani delegation will participate in the organization's January session with a new composition.

"The member countries will take part in the PACE winter session with new composition of delegations. This is a normal process in the member states to the PACE. Thus, MPs Ulviyya Aghayeva, Elshad Hasanov and Asim Mollazade were included in the new composition. Former members of the delegation Elkhan Suleymanov, Elshan Musayev and Muslum Mammadov will continue their activities in other directions of the parliament's international relations", he added.