​Russian MPs to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation of Russian parliamentarians are to arrive in Azerbaijan on 31 October.

Report informs, the delegation, which involves 22 people, including deputies of the State Duma, the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation and Russian experts, will monitor the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

Sergey Juravlev, Svetlana Jurova, Olga Kazakova, Sergey Marinin, Yaroslav Nilov, Alexander Sidyakin, Olga Timofeeva, Akhmad Erkenov, Larisa Yakovleva and other deputies of Russian State Duma will arrive.

The visit of the delegation will end on November 2.

The parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on November 1, 2015.