​Rufat Gulmammadov: CEC hotline received 92 calls

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) on the parliamentary elections announced the number of incoming calls received by the CEC up to 5 p.m. . Report informs, it was stated by Rufat Gulmammadov, head of "Sechkiler" (Elections) Information Center of the Central Election Commission. He stated that the CEC had received 92 calls that far. However, the main reason of that calls were adresses of polling stations. "So far, the CEC has not received complaints on offences," - Gulmammadov said.