Rey Monitoring Center publicizes results of exit poll in Azerbaijan’s elections

The Rey Monitoring Center has announced the results of the exit poll among the voters in Azerbaijan’s parliamentary elections held on November 1, Report informs citing AZERTAC.

The voter turnout at the voting process was high enough, Rizvan Abbasov, the head of the Rey Monitoring Center, said at a press conference.

According to him, the exit poll was conducted in only ten polling stations.

He said that nearly 7,000 voters were involved in the exit poll carried out in Baku and Sumgayit.

Mr. Abbasov then announced the results of the exit-poll.

Polling station No.8 – Azay Guliyev

Polling station No.16 – Ayten Mustafayeva

Polling station No.20 – Adil Aliyev

Polling station No.27 – Dilara Jabrayılova

Polling station No.29 – Shamsaddin Hajıyev

Polling station No.34 – Fuad Muradov

Polling station No.41 – Mirzajan Khalilov

Polling station No.42 – Tahir Mirkishili

Polling station No.43 – Mukhtar Babayev

Polling station No.44 - Haji Salayev