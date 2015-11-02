 Top
    Rey Monitoring Center publicizes results of exit poll in Azerbaijan’s elections

    The Rey Monitoring Center has announced the results of the exit poll among the voters in Azerbaijan’s parliamentary elections held on November 1, Report informs citing AZERTAC.

    The voter turnout at the voting process was high enough, Rizvan Abbasov, the head of the Rey Monitoring Center, said at a press conference.

    According to him, the exit poll was conducted in only ten polling stations.

    He said that nearly 7,000 voters were involved in the exit poll carried out in Baku and Sumgayit.

    Mr. Abbasov then announced the results of the exit-poll.

    Polling station No.8 – Azay Guliyev

    Polling station No.16 – Ayten Mustafayeva

    Polling station No.20 – Adil Aliyev

    Polling station No.27 – Dilara Jabrayılova

    Polling station No.29 – Shamsaddin Hajıyev

    Polling station No.34 – Fuad Muradov

    Polling station No.41 – Mirzajan Khalilov

    Polling station No.42 – Tahir Mirkishili

    Polling station No.43 – Mukhtar Babayev

    Polling station No.44 - Haji Salayev

