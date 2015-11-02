Rey Monitoring Center publicizes results of exit poll in Azerbaijan’s elections

The Rey Monitoring Center has announced the results of the exit poll among the voters in Azerbaijan’s parliamentary elections held on November 1, Report informs citing AZERTAC.
The voter turnout at the voting process was high enough, Rizvan Abbasov, the head of the Rey Monitoring Center, said at a press conference.
According to him, the exit poll was conducted in only ten polling stations.
He said that nearly 7,000 voters were involved in the exit poll carried out in Baku and Sumgayit.
Mr. Abbasov then announced the results of the exit-poll.
Polling station No.8 – Azay Guliyev
Polling station No.16 – Ayten Mustafayeva
Polling station No.20 – Adil Aliyev
Polling station No.27 – Dilara Jabrayılova
Polling station No.29 – Shamsaddin Hajıyev
Polling station No.34 – Fuad Muradov
Polling station No.41 – Mirzajan Khalilov
Polling station No.42 – Tahir Mirkishili
Polling station No.43 – Mukhtar Babayev
Polling station No.44 - Haji Salayev
