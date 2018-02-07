Ramiz Rzayev may chair again Azerbaijan Supreme Court

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Appointment of Ramiz Yagub Rzayev as the Chairman of Azerbaijan Supreme Court will be considered at plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) on February 13.

Report informs, the draft was submitted to Milli Majlis with signature of President Ilham Aliyev.

The draft envisages recommendation for considering the appointment of Ramiz Rzayev as the Chairman of Azerbaijan Supreme Court, as term of his office expires on February 25.

If the draft passes, the decision will come into force on February 25, 2018.

Notably, R. Rzayev served as the Chairman of Supreme Court since April 19, 2005, and since that time he is a member of the Judicial-Legal Council.