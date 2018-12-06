Proposal on admission of students graduating with gold medals only by one exam to universities removed from draft law

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/15010450997cbe472e8cd39db8384207/21e32069-2e86-4c31-b3fb-1bc37cdc96c9_292.jpg

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Proposal on university admission of students graduating with gold medals through only one exam has been removed from the bill “On general education”

According to Report, the reason for this abolition was that the experts did not give positive opinions to the proposals. According to item 18 of article 13 of the bill, the graduates finishing general education with special success are awarded with gold or silver medals in the manner determined by the relevant executive authority. This is also reflected in the Law “On education”.

This novelty was related to item 9: "Graduates who finish their education with a gold medal are exempted from the exam and admitted to higher schools only by passing one exam on the relevant specialty." This item has been removed from the bill.