Printing of ballots for voting in parliament elections launched in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Printing of ballots for voting in parliament elections of November 1, launched in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the CEC (Central Election Commission) chairman Mazahir Panahov visited the printing office of the Milli Majlis, where the ballots are printed, familiarized himself with the work.

Panahov said that the printing of ballots will be completed 10 days before the election, October 22: "Will be printed as a whole, 5,344,431 ballot of 125 constituencies. This is 3% more than the number of voters. For 5 days before the election ballots distributed to district electoral commissions, for 3 days - precinct election commissions. I think that there will not be any problems. "

He noted that the first ballots will be distributed to constituencies in Nakhchivan, then electoral districts in the mountainous areas.

CEC Chairman urged journalists to be active in the electoral process.