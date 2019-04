© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dcb0619ccd99da06face4c0cac50f8ac/f3dce356-8e25-437f-88f3-66ae2f13a4c2_292.jpg

The next plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament has started.

Report informs that the agenda of the meeting chaired by Ogtay Asadov, includes one issue - the report of the Cabinet of Ministers on 2018.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov and members of the government are attending the plenary session.

Novruz Mammadov will present the government report.