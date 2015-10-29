​Press Council to open a hotline on the day of parliamentary elections

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Press Council will monitor the process of media coverage of parliamentary elections on November 1.

Report informs, this information was provided by the Press Council.

For this purpose the Board members of the Press Council will become familiar with the conditions created for journalists at polling stations in the capital and across the country.

The monitoring will cover the vast majority of 125 constituencies.

Members of the Board will monitor elections as observers.

In addition, on November 1 the hotline numbers of Press Council will operate (012) 441 35 96, (012) 441 35 30, as well as mobile numbers (050) 534 93 26 and (055) 201 99 26. In case of any problems or difficulties in fulfilling professional duties, journalists can provide information by calling the numbers listed.