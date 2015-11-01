President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev voted on parliamentary elections

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The parliamentary elections started across Azerbaijan on November 1.

Turnout has been high at the polling station No 6 of Sabail constituency No 29 since early hours of Sunday.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and family members arrived at the polling station, Report informs.

The President cast his vote here. The moment was watched by representatives of local and foreign media, as well as TV channels.

Mehriban Aliyeva and the family members also cast their ballots.

Chairman of the constituency Rufat Hasanov congratulated Heydar Aliyev on behalf of the Central Election Commission as he cast his vote for the first time.

The number of registered voters at this polling station is 696. The voting is monitored by foreign observers, and representatives of NGOs, political parties and candidates.