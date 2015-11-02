President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chairman of CIS Executive Committee

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by chairman of the Executive Committee of the CIS, head of the CIS observation mission, who monitored the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Sergey Lebedev.

Report informs, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev said that the delegation, which he leads, has conducted successful missions in several countries of the CIS this year. Noting that the delegation of 147 members observed the elections in Azerbaijan, Sergey Lebedev emphasized that the mission usually determines the number of delegates by consent with countries, and carries out their observation in compliance with the law of that country. Highlighting the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Sergey Lebedev said: “We state with pleasure and unanimously that the parliamentary elections were conducted in compliance with the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the citizens of the country were provided with the opportunity to freely make their choice.”

The head of state stressed the importance of an objective approach of the organization, led by chairman of the Executive Committee of the CIS Sergey Lebedev, based on the country`s legislation and its absolutely non-politicized position. President Ilham Aliyev said that despite an invitation of Azerbaijan, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights insisted on sending an arbitrary number of observers to the country. The head of state noted that “when we offered them to adjust the number of observers in accordance with the number of population, they refused to monitor the elections”. President Ilham Aliyev said that this action of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights was unacceptable. The head of state stressed that despite all of this, numerous observers representing the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, other international organizations and countries monitored the electoral process.