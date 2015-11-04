President Ilham Aliyev: "Elections to Milli Mejlis held in accordance with democratic norms"

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Despite the financial and military crisis in the world, provision of stability and security in Azerbaijan is possible with unity of nation and government." Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in the meeting with public members in Zagatala region.

Speaking about the parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on November 1, Head of the State emphasized completion of this political event according to the democratic norms and its approval by local and foreign observers.

Saying "there should not be poverty in Azerbaijan", Head of the State drew attention to the necessity of continuation of positive development dynamics of the country in the future in order to gain this achievement.