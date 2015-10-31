Pre-election campaign of candidates completed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Election campaign of candidates, who will participate in the upcoming elections to the Milli Majlis completed on October 31 in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the agitation has been carried out until October 31, 08:00 a.m. Baku time.

Agitation was held by the registered candidates, their authorized representatives and agents, registered candidates, political parties, blocs of political parties whose candidates have been registered, their authorized representatives and attorneys.

According to the schedule of activities and key actions for the preparation and holding of elections to the Milli Majlis of the V convocation, election campaign begins 23 days before the voting, i.e. on October 9 and ends 24 hours before the starting to vote.

Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on November 1, 2015.