Powers of the Chamber of Accounts will be extended

© Report

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan will be granted the extended powers.

Report informs, a relevant amendment to law “On Chamber of Accounts” have been suggested.

In accordance with the amendment, in case of finding signs of administrative offences Chamber of Accounts will immediately send the relevant documents to the Prosecutor General’s office. Previously Chamber of Accounts was entitled to send only the urgent relevant documents to Prosecutor General’s office.

The amendment was recommended for plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).