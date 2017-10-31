Plenary session of Milli Majlis starts

© Report

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ The next plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) has started.

Report informs, agenda of the session chaired by the First Deputy Chairman of the Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov, consists of 38 issues.

It includes discussion of a draft law on adoption, ratification and implementation of the agreement "On the joint development and production sharing (PSA) for the Azeri, Chirag fields and the Deep Water Portion of the Gunashli Field (ACG) in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea" between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and "Azərbaycan (ACG) Limited", "BP Eksploreyşn (Kaspian Si) Limited", "Şevron Xəzər, Ltd.", "Ekson Azərbaycan Limited", "İnpeks Sausvest Kaspian Si Ltd.", "İtoçu Oyl Eksploreyşn (Azərbaycan) İnk.", "ONGC Videş Limited", "Statoyl Abşeron AS", "Türkiyə Petrolleri A.O.", as well as ratification of the documents signed by Azerbaijan with a number of countries.

The meeting will also mull other draft laws and necessary documents.