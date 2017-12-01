Plenary session of Milli Majlis starts

© Report

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) has today started.

Report informs, agenda of the meeting chaired by parliament chairman Ogtay Asadov, includes 31 issues.

During the meeting, government members will answer the proposals of parliamentarians on the 2018 state budget envelope.

Asadov said that the response to proposals on budgetary envelopes will be in the second half of the day due to holding public events.

In addition, deputies will look at draft amendments to a number of codes.