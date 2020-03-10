Plenary session of Azerbaijan's sixth convocation parliament kicks off - UPDATED

Milli Majlis started the plenary session with the national anthem.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the meeting.

***

The Azerbaijani parliament of the sixth convocation has launched the first plenary session today.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the meeting, Report says.

***

MP Ziyad Samedzade is presiding over the session, Report says.

The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), which holds the majority of seats, nominated Sahiba Gafarova for the post of the Parliament Speaker, Ali Huseynli, for the First Vice-Speaker. Neutral MPs proposed Adil Aliyev as a candidate for Vice-Speaker.

***

The Azerbaijani parliament of the sixth convocation will convene for their first plenary session today.

The agenda of the meeting includes only organizational issues.

MP Ziyad Samadzadeh will preside over the session.

After the parliament elects its Computational Commission, the Speaker and Vice-Speakers will be appointed.

Then Milli Majlis will wrap up the session.