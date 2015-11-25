Ilham Aliyev: Parliamentary elections reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to democracy

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has said the November 1 parliamentary elections reaffirmed the country`s commitment to democratic values, the President addressed the first session of Azerbaijan`s new parliament, Report informs.

“The parliamentary elections fully reflected the will of the people of Azerbaijan. The elections were transparent, fair, and were held in an atmosphere of tough competition.”

The head of state said more than 500 international and tens of thousands of local observers monitored the elections. “The general opinion was that the elections met the highest international standards. The people of Azerbaijan freely expressed their will in these elections. I would like to note the opinions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, CIS and other international organizations. Polls conducted by international organization confirmed the results of the elections,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state described the elections as Azerbaijan`s “another successful step” on the path of democracy.