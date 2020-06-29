​Parliament Speaker: People ignore quarantine rules

Recently, there has been an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova stated at the parliament’s plenary meeting on Monday.

The reason is that some people do not strictly follow the sanitary, anti-epidemic and hygienic rules, and the quarantine regime requirements, she noted.

“Citizens ignore the rules in many cases. The Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building has drafted a bill in this regard.

The Azerbaijani parliament has gathered for the next plenary meeting of its extraordinary session.

The program of the meeting presided over by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova covers 17 issues.

The sitting will discuss the draft amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Code of Administrative Offenses, the Criminal Code, Tax Code, to the laws on “Social insurance,” “Administrative control over the activities of municipalities,” “Telecommunications,” “Non-Governmental Organizations,” “Notary,” etc.