Parliament holds hearing 'Global Challenges and Commitments: Fight against Tuberculosis in Azerbaijan'

© Report

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2015, about 10.4 million people worldwide were infected with tuberculosis, 5.9 million (56%) were men, 3.5 million (34%) women and 1 million (10%) children. Every year about 10 million people are infected with tuberculosis in the world and 2.5 million die from this disease".

Report informs, Chairman of the Health Committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Ahliman Amiraslanov said at the parliamentary hearing titled "Global Challenges and Commitments: Fight against Tuberculosis in the Republic of Azerbaijan".