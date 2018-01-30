 Top
    Parliament holds hearing 'Global Challenges and Commitments: Fight against Tuberculosis in Azerbaijan'

    Dynamics of disease over past 5 years declined© Report

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2015, about 10.4 million people worldwide were infected with tuberculosis, 5.9 million (56%) were men, 3.5 million (34%) women and 1 million (10%) children. Every year about 10 million people are infected with tuberculosis in the world and 2.5 million die from this disease".

    Report informs, Chairman of the Health Committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Ahliman Amiraslanov said at the parliamentary hearing titled "Global Challenges and Commitments: Fight against Tuberculosis in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

    He said tuberculosis is among the world's top 10 causes of death: "Death rate from tuberculosis is more than HIV and malaria. In 2015 year, 1 million children worldwide were infected with tuberculosis and 210,000 children died from tuberculosis. Decline was observed in Azerbaijan in dynamics of the disease over the past 5 years. 53 infected people fall on 100,000 population in 2010 year, 43.5 in 2014 and 38.9 in 2016. Recovery made 83% among new cases, 73% among recurrence. 

