Parliament: Azerbaijan will not issue new generation ID cards in 2018

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ New generation identity cards will be issued in Azerbaijan on January 1, 2019.

Report informs, in this regard, draft amendments to the law "On identity card of the citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was discussed at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis.

It was stated that, however, identity cards were scheduled to be issued on January 1, 2018, the period was extended due to technical problems.

Notably, the new generation ID cards will be more secure than older ones. These cards will include an electronic carrier (chip), containing holder's biometric photo and other personal data.

The draft amendments was put to vote and adopted.