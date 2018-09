© Report

Baku. 1 December.REPORT.AZ/ The newly prepared draft law “On the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan” was put on discussion at today’s plenary session of Milli Majlis.

Report informs, the draft law reflects the main duties of the armed forced during time of peace, real threat, mobilization and war.

The law consists of 5 chapters and 16 articles.

After discussion the draft law was put to the vote and adopted.