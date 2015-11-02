​PACE: Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held due to Electoral Code

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held in accordance with the Electoral Code, which creates a proper framework for holding democratic elections."

Report informs, the head of the PACE observer mission, Spanish MP Jordi Xucla Costa presented a preliminary assessment of the observation mission at the press conference said,.

Head of the delegation congratulated Azerbaijan on elections.

Jordi Xucla Costa noted that the PACE delegation conducted monitoring in different regions of Azerbaijan, and observers noted the training of the election: "The mission did not observe serious violations, but we urge the CEC to investigate some reports of ballot stuffing. There was not any pressure on voters."

A more comprehensive report on the observation of parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be discussed at a meeting of the PACE Standing Committee in Sofia, Bulgaria on November 27.