PACE observer delegation report: Vote expresses will of Azerbaijani people

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were “another step towards free, fair and democratic elections” and the result of the vote expressed the will of the Azerbaijani people, according to the final report of the PACE observer delegation, debated today in Sofia by the Assembly’s Standing Committee, Report informs.

“Election day was calm and peaceful across the country,” said the report, by delegation head Jordi Xuclà (Spain), and no major or systemic violations of the Election Code were observed.

The full text of the report has been published on PACE website.