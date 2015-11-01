​PACE mission of observers starts monitoring of voting in elections in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Observation mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) began monitoring voting process in the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, head of PACE observing mission Spanish deputy Jordi Xucla first visited the 25th section of 22nd Nasimi second constituency.

After the poll was opened, Costa Huckle became familiar with its work, asked head of the constituency a few questions and took notes.

Then, he talked with observers at the site and recorded their notes.

Next,Jordi Xucla visited the 24th section of 22th Nizami second constituency.

Head of PACE observing mission continues monitoring the elections.

The mission includes 30 observers, who are to visit a number of polling stations in Baku and in the regions of the country today.