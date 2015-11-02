PACE mission head: Parliamentary elections express will of Azerbaijani people

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ November 1 elections in Azerbaijan to Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) fully express the will of the Azerbaijani people.

Report informs, the head of PACE observer mission, Spanish MP Jordi Xucla Costa said while answering at a press conference to the question of Report News Agency reporter.

"These elections fully express the will of the Azerbaijani people," said the head of the delegation.

J.X.Costa also highlighted media coverage of the election process.

Head of the delegation noted with regret the absence of ODIHR OSCE, but welcomed the participation of many local observers.

According to him, while preparing report of PACE observers considered not only opinions of independent observers, but also held a number of meetings in Baku, including with representatives of the local media.