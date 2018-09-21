OSCE PA Chairman: Parliament also contributed to Azerbaijan's transformation into important country of the region

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The first parliament in Azerbaijan was created 100 years ago. This history demonstrates how loyal the Azerbaijani people are to the development and prosperity. When we look at this date, we see that it is of great importance not only from the historical point of view but also for the future. Establishment of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan contributed to the creation and strengthening of modern Azerbaijan, the development of various spheres in the country, strengthening of material sovereignty," Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Giorgi Tsereteli said.

Report informs citing Azertag that Giorgi Tsereteli was speaking at a solemn meeting on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament held in Milli Majlis.

"When we stand in the shadow of this modern 'Flame Towers', we can feel Azerbaijan's legacy and see Azerbaijan's achievements in the history of independence. The modern Azerbaijani parliament by going on the trail of its forerunner has contributed to the development of the country from an economic point of view and its transformation into an important country in the region”, he said.