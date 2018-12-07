Oqtay Asadov: 'Lazarev has Armenian roots'

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Much can be said about Russian State Duma member Konstantin Zatulin. Before becoming the member of the State Duma, Zatulin was one of the persons hostile towards Azerbaijan. He always relied on Armenian Diaspora's support. He also got the support of the Armenian Diaspora in the region from which he was elected," Milli Majlis speaker Oqtay Asadov said.

Report informs that he spoke at the plenary session of the parliament today.

The speaker noted that the Lazarev club, along with Russians, is also represented by people of Armenian origin: "Lazarev has Armenian roots. He is one of those responsible for massacres in Azerbaijan. They cannot frustrate the Azerbaijan-Russia relations with such insignificant actions. I have already sent a letter to Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin. The due steps will probably will be taken."