Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of National Assembly used his right to vote in parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan. Report informs, the speaker voted at the 23rd Nasimi-Sabail constituency No 22.

Asadov voted at a polling station situated in Baku School No. 7.

1 298 voters were registered at the above-mentioned points. More than 200 voters have already voted.

6 candidates have been registered in the constituency.