OIC Secretary General lauds success of elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulated the government and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the successful conduct of the Parliamentary Elections held in this country on 1 November 2015.

Report informs this is stated in the statement of the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Iyad bin Amin Madani.

The OIC Secretary General, Mr. Iyad Ameen Madani, expressed his satisfaction over the peaceful and orderly conduct of the election and stated that the large turnout of voters indicated their desire for strengthening and contributing to the consolidation of democracy and good governance in Azerbaijan.

The Secretary General further commended the Government and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan for conducting a well organised and successful election.

The Secretary General had dispatched an observation team to monitor the Parliamentary Election in Azerbaijan following the invitation received from the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in accordance of the provisions of the Charter of the OIC on promoting democracy and good governance in OIC countries.