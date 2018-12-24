Program of Ogtay Asadov's visit to Iran announced

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ A parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Asadov will be on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on December 25-26.

Report informs citing the press service of the parliament that the delegation includes the chairmen of the parliamentary committees Eldar Ibrahimov, Isa Habibbeyli, Hadi Rajabli, MPs Huseynbala Miralamov, Shamsaddin Hajiyev, Head of the Milli Majlis Administration Safa Mirzoyev and other officials.

The speaker of the parliament in Tehran is expected to meet with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani, Chairman of the Islamic Council Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Within the framework of the visit our delegation members will visit Urmia.