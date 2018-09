Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijani people lived in peace and stability last year".

Report informs, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Ogtay Asadov said during the discussion of a report on activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2017.

He said that reforms in the country were highly appreciated by influential international organizations.

Parliament speaker said that the non-oil sector grew by 3.7% last year.