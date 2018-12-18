Ogtay Asadov makes appeal to journalists

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ "The speech of MPs at the Parliamentary Meetings is distorted, removed from the context," Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov said.

Report informs that he spoke at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

Asadov noted that journalists covering parliamentary sessions should be attentive: “Journalists accredited in the Milli Majlis, please, be careful in this matter. Do not distort the essence of what we say here."