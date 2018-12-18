 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ogtay Asadov makes appeal to journalists

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ "The speech of MPs at the Parliamentary Meetings is distorted, removed from the context," Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov said.

    Report informs that he spoke at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

    Asadov noted that journalists covering parliamentary sessions should be attentive: “Journalists accredited in the Milli Majlis, please, be careful in this matter. Do not distort the essence of what we say here."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi