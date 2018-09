Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Those who reside abroad and work against Azerbaijan should not be considered the Azerbaijanis. They have no qualities of Azerbaijani people. Our people are courageous”.

Report informs, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Ogtay Asadov said at today's plenary session.

He said that such people are far from the moral values of our people: "Deputies can convey their views on this matter through media outlets."