Nushiravan Maharramli warns TV channels

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ "TV channels may prepare the general public and political programs, but the promotion of a candidate should not be carried out. The campaign must comply with the legislation. A specific time set to implement this procedure."

Report informs, Chairman of the National Broadcasting Council, Nushiravan Maharramli said.

According to him, sometimes on some TV channels promotion of candidates turn in the show: "It should not be in a such way. We need to keep this issue in the spotlight. Any channel can remain aloof from the process, and no one can force him."

N.Maharramli said that Azerbaijan is on the threshold of an important socio-political stage: "A major role in this is played by the media, especially by the electronic media. We have successfully move from one election to another. In general, we try to ensure that the electoral process is held in proper manner."