Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ 605 observers were registered in the Central Election Commission (CEC) to monitor the parliamentary elections on November 1, 2015.

Report informs, Chairman of CEC Mazahir Panahov said today.

He added that, 37 thousand observers have been registered in district election commissions.

"CEC registered 222 observers from 19 international organizations to observe the elections", he noted.