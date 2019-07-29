Safa Mirzayev: This year the number of complaints and appeals to Milli Majlis rose by 30 percent

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/a13517accc0211eb25c86bb0ea738493/08642947-5890-4737-95b1-46634657cd13_292.jpg

"In six months of the year Milli Majlis has received 9,000 applications, complaints and appeals. Moreover, MPs or assistants have received 7,000 voters, " Safa Mirzayev, the head of Milli Majlis Apparatus, said.

According to Report, he noted that Milli Majlis has four directions and functions: "Legislative activity stands in the first place. MPs represent voters from all over the country. 125 MPs represented in the Milli Majlis should consider the interests of voters from all regions of Azerbaijan."

According to Mirzayev, the number of applications, appeals and complaints received by the Parliament has risen by 30 percent compared to the same period last year: "This is due to the fact that President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva especially emphasized that officials, including parliamentarians, should be careful about all the problems of citizens."

According to the Head of Milli Majlis Apparatus, another direction is monitoring the function of the parliament: "The Milli Majlis has several monitoring functions as the supreme legislative body. A number of state bodies report to parliament. The 4th direction of the Milli Majlis is its international activity. "