Number of ballots printed for parliamentary elections revealed

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of Central Election Commission (CEC) was held.

Report informs, CEC approved the minutes of the meeting from September 18.

Then the text, form, number and rules for preparation of ballot papers for the upcoming parliamentary elections on November 1,2015 brought up for discussion.

Speaking CEC secretary Arifa Mukhtarova presented information on this subject. She said, 5 mln. 344 thousand 431 ballots were printed.

The draft document was put to the vote and adopted.