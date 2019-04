The next plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held on March 15.

Report informs that the agenda of the meeting includes one issue - the report of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2018.

The report will be presented by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov. This will be Mammadov's report to be presented to the parliament.

Government members will also attend the plenary session.

Notably, Novruz Mammadov was appointed the Prime Minister on April 21 last year.