Novruz Mammadov: "I express deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his confidence in me"

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ "This confidence of the president creates great responsibility. I thank President Ilham Aliyev for showing confidence in me

Report informs, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Foreign Policy Issues Novruz Mammadov who was nominated for the post of Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.

According to him, Azerbaijan is a country with its own position in world today: “Despite its complex geopolitical location, Azerbaijan has its own place and position on a global scale. In this situation, the continuation of stability, security, dynamic development in Azerbaijan with complex geopolitical location, sets major tasks before each of us. I will try to do my best in close cooperation with Azerbaijan’s state structures for executing my duties on this post,” he added.