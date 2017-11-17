Next plenary session of Milli Majlis starts

© Report

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Next plenary session of Milli Majlis has started.

Report informs, agenda of the meeting, presided by the Parliament Chairman Ogtay Asadov, includes 30 issues.

The meeting will focus on amendments to the Taxes, Administrative Offenses, Criminal, Civil, Criminal Procedure Codes, including to the drafts "On insurance activity", "On securities market", "On post-office", "On commercial secret", "On investment funds", "On banks" and others.

In addition, deputies will consider drafts laws envisaging amendments to several laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in regard with establishment of “Rashadat” (Bravery) order and period of use of new generation identity card of a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan.