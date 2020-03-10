New speaker elected to Azerbaijani parliament

Candidate from the New Azerbaijan Party Sahiba Gafarova has been elected chairperson of the Parliament of Azerbaijan (Milli Majlis) after garnering 116 votes.

Gafarova graduated from the Azerbaijan Pedagogical Russian Language and Literature Institute named after M. F. Akhundov and Azerbaijan University of Languages (English Philology) with honors.

Since 1981 she has been working at the Baku Slavic University. She was the Vice-Rector for International Relations of the Baku Slavic University. Gafarova is the author of more than 70 scientific and educational-methodical works, programs, and teaching aids.

She was elected from the 98th Shamkir constituency and has been a member of the Milli Majlis since 2010.