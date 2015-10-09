New Azerbaijan Party rejects from free air time

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) does not use free air time in the agitation period of parliamentary elections to be held on November 1, 2015.

Report was told by NAP Deputy Executive Secretary, Member of Azerbaijani Parliament, Siyavush Novruzov.

He stated, the Party adopted a decision regarding free agitation. According to him, a relevant appeal sent to the Central Election Committee (CEC).

Under Election Code, air time determined in Public Television and Radio for political parties, blocks of political parties having registered candidates more than 60 election constituencies to hold pre-elective agitation, as well as for free propaganda and agitation in the state-financed periodic press.