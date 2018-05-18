 Top
    MP proposed to send protest statement to PACE

    Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan MP Fazil Mustafa proposed to send a protest statement to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

    Report informs, F. Mustafa severely criticized the decision during the discussion on application of sanction to Samad Seyidov, the head of the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

    He stressed the importance of preparing a protest statement: "This document must be read and distributed at a meeting of the PACE to be held in June."

