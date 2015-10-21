Minister: Elections to Milli Majlis can be monitored without coming to Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has created conditions where elections to Milli Majlis can be monitored without coming to Azerbaijan. None of the countries have such a system.

Report informs, Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ali Abbasov said during the examination of the center for technical control of webcams set up at the Central Election Commission (CEC).

He noted that, such activities in regard with the elections are commendable: "We have the experience in the field of protection against cyber-attacks. In case of interference in the system, we will prevent it. We have foreign partners, if necessary, we will reach them out. Triple protection system mounted against cyber attacks."