​Milli Majlis wraps up spring session

The spring session of the Azerbaijani parliament for 2020 ended.

The session's last meeting presided over by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, concluded with the playing of the Azerbaijani national anthem.

The members of the parliament mulled the amendments to the laws on "State duty," "Food products," "Targeted state social assistance," and the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Milli Majlis also approved the bill on ratification of "Agreement on military-financial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey."

The parliament also agreed to gather for an extraordinary meeting on June 1-2.