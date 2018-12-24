Milli Majlis unveiled time and agenda of last plenary meeting of autumn session

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/15010450997cbe472e8cd39db8384207/21e32069-2e86-4c31-b3fb-1bc37cdc96c9_292.jpg

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ The time and agenda of the last plenary meeting of autumn session of the Azerbaijani parliament in 2018 has been announced.

Report informs, the agenda of the meeting, scheduled for December 28, includes 44 issues:

They are about “Courts and judges”, “Notary”, “Anti-Monopoly Activities”, “E-Commerce”, “Laws on Licenses and Permits”, “Patents”, “Banks”, “Administrative Offenses”, “Civil Code”, “Amendments to the Customs Code”.

At the plenary session the application will be accepted on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day.